St. Vincent Is Teaching a Virtual Creativity and Songwriting Course

St. Vincent/Annie Clark has many titles — pro guitarist, film actress, horror movie director — but now she can add “teacher” to the list. This fall, Clark is offering a virtual creativity and songwriting course through MasterClass, a streaming platform for online classes taught by notable instructors. The course is now available through a MasterClass subscription.

In the 16-class lesson plan, Clark will walk students through how she crafted her St. Vincent persona and her approach to songwriting. Part of the course will feature a step-by-step breakdown of how she made her song “Savior,” from its early demo sketches to its many rewrites and revisions to the final mix.

“Annie is one of the most inventive and creative artists of our time,” MasterClass founder and CEO David Rogier said in a statement. “In her MasterClass, she shelves her public persona to give members an intimate road map of her creative journey, diving into inspiration, writing, recording, live performance and what it means to be an artist.”

Clark added, “All you need are ears and ideas and you can make anything happen. In my MasterClass, I will share with you performance tips, songwriting tips, studio tips and give an inside look into my creative process so you can use your own creativity to move the needle in a more empathetic direction for the world.”