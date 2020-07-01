St. Vincent, Smokey Robinson Announce New Audible Projects

St. Vincent, Smokey Robinson and Alanis Morissette will release new projects via Audible, in a new deal between the audio company and Gunpowder and Sky.

The collaboration will begin with St. Vincent’s project, St. Vincent: Words and Music, in which Annie Clark will chronicle her lyrics and music and reflect on her influences. In Robinson’s project, the musician will look back on his 70-year career through storytelling and performance. Morissette’s will include the artist unpacking “a lifetime of conscious self-discovery in a powerful and thoughtful rumination on her journey as an artist, celebrity and human being.”

“Life is strange and full of uncertainty right now,” Clark said in a statement. “But music is a constant. Music transcends the chaos. It’s always been there for me when I’ve needed it — whether in times of fear, heartbreak, anger, joy. So I’m thrilled to be working with Audible to share my story and my music, especially at a time when music is such a crucial part of coping and getting through these unprecedented days.”

“It’s always been my passion to create experiences that touch and move people,” Robinson added. “I’m humbled to have the opportunity to share my story, the stories of my incomparable contemporaries like Marvin and Aretha, plus my music with the millions of Audible listeners who are looking for authentic stories told in ways they’ve never experienced before.”

The announcement follows other musicians’ exclusive projects, including James Taylor’s Break Shot: My First 21 Years, Common’s Bluebird Memories: A Journey Through Lyrics, and Rufus Wainwright’s Life and Road Trip Elegies: Montreal to New York. Amazon will reveal additional details on the new projects in the coming months.