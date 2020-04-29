St. Vincent to Host ‘Shower Sessions’ Podcast With Emerging Artists

Here’s one weird idea you may or may not have considered during your eighth week of quarantine: What if we all recorded a podcast in our showers?

Believe it or not, someone came up with this idea before we were all isolated in our homes. On Tuesday, Annie Clark a.k.a. St. Vincent launched the first episode of her new podcast Shower Sessions, where she interviews up-and-coming artists from a very tricked-out, neon-pink shower set. And while this might seem like another case of Celebs Are Bored, it actually makes a bit of sense for a show that highlights musicians — shower acoustics can work as a natural sound booth, so Clark will not only be interviewing her guests but also sharing their live performances from inside their bathrooms.

Shower Sessions guests will include Kassi Ashton, Loote, Donna Missal, Duckwrth, Banners and Amber Mark, among others. The series is produced by Progressive and its creative agency Arnold, in partnership with Universal Music Group. In addition to audio episodes available on all podcast platforms — including Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Google Play and Spotify — video versions of the series can also be found on Progressive’s YouTube page and behind-the-scenes footage will be posted to Quibi.