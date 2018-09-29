Rolling Stone
St. Vincent Shares Reworked ‘Slow’ Version of ‘Slow Disco’

The ‘Masseduction’ track was also given a “fast” treatment

St. Vincent has revealed a third rendition of her Masseduction track “Slow Disco.”

The “new” track is titled “Slow Slow Disco” and features delicate piano keys accenting St. Vincent’s piercing vocals. The stripped-down version is a contrast to the upbeat nature of Masseduction. Clark recently performed the same arrangement at a London show with pianist Thomas Bartlett.

St. Vincent previously released a faster re-work of “Slow Disco,” aptly titled “Fast Slow Disco.” In a statement, St. Vincent’s Annie Clark spoke of her rationale for releasing new versions of the song, saying, “Songs are living things. They grow, they evolve, they change their moods and personalities over time.”

To accompany her faster version of the song, Clark also released a Zev Deans-directed video featuring the singer performing the track at a crowded, sweaty gay club where she dances and sings with throngs of men in leather.

Fans might be able to hear Clark’s latest version of “Slow Disco” at her intimate show at The Belasco Theatre in Los Angeles on Oct. 2 with pianist Thomas Bartlett. On Oct. 29, Clark will headline the Hollywood Palladium with her full band.

