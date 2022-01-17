 St. Vincent, Tokimonsta Remix David Bowie for Peloton - Rolling Stone
St. Vincent, Tokimonsta Remix David Bowie for Peloton

The tracks will be available exclusively for Peloton users

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 22: St. Vincent performs during day one of Shaky Knees Festival at Atlanta Central Park on October 22, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 22: St. Vincent performs during day one of Shaky Knees Festival at Atlanta Central Park on October 22, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

St. Vincent, Tokimonsta, and Honey Dijon have created new remixes of David Bowie songs for Peloton’s artist series.

St. Vincent took on Bowie’s 1980 track “It’s No Game (No. 1),” while Tokimonsta re-imagined 1975 hit “Golden Years.” The remixes will be available on the Peloton app and bike beginning Jan. 19.

“I chose ‘It’s No Game (Pt. 1)’ because it has a part 2 on the record, and I figured maybe Bowie wouldn’t mind so much if I made a part 3,” St. Vincent said in a statement. “I wanted to take Bowie’s throat-shredding vocal take from part 1, and make it front and center. ‘Three steps to heavaaaaaaaaaaaahn…’”

“To me, I connect with Bowie as an amazing innovator,” added Tokimonsta’s Jennifer Lee. “He was always reinventing himself and pushing the envelope of music, while somehow never ceasing to be authentically himself. His experimental fashion choices are always a beacon for me to challenge my style and look.”

In December, the stock price of the exercise bike company plummeted  following the release of the Sex and the City sequel series And Just Like That. On the show’s first episode Mr. Big, the character played by Chris Noth and the husband of Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw, suffered a heart attack and died after riding on his Peloton.

Peloton was aware that their stationary bike would be used on And Just Like That… in some capacity — while HBO procured their own bike, real-life Peloton instructor Jess King appears on the show as “Allegra” — but they were not made aware of its role in Big’s demise until after the episode premiered “due to confidentiality reasons.”

The company responded to the episode with an ad starring Noth and narrated by Ryan Reynolds, but it has since been pulled following allegations of sexual misconduct by Noth.

