St. Vincent Carries Out a Courteous Robbery in Red Hearse’s ‘Half Love’ Video

Grant Singer directed new clip from group featuring Jack Antonoff, Sam Dew, Sounwave

St. Vincent carries out a surreal smash-and-grab job in the video for “Half Love,” a new song from Red Hearse, the trio of Jack Antonoff, singer Sam Dew and producer Sounwave.

The video was directed by Grant Singer and stars St. Vincent’s Annie Clark as a woman who rolls up in a red hearse to a bizarre store that has no entrance, just an exit, and seems to be entirely empty save for a pair of uninterested employees — played by Dew and Sounwave — who look on as Clark uses a crowbar to break into the building. Inside, Clark ambles down the lone aisle and eventually grabs a dusty package of Red Hearse action figures. The shaggy dog story gets its perfect ending as Clark takes the toy to the cashier (played by Antonoff), pays for it with a check then casually walks out into the night.

“Half Love” marks the third offering from Red Hearse, which released their eponymous song and another track called “Honey” in June. The songs are expected to appear on the group’s self-titled debut, which is set to arrive later this summer via RCA Records.

