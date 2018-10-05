See St. Vincent Perform ‘Severed Crossed Fingers’ During ‘Austin City Limits’

Annie Clark, aka St. Vincent, returned to her home state to kick off the 44th season of PBS’ Austin City Limits, which airs on PBS on Saturday. The episode features a 13-song set spanning her career. She also performed “Severed Crossed Fingers” from 2014’s St. Vincent, a bonus track that is not included in the broadcast episode.

“What a wonderful way to come back to the home state,” Clark said before performing the song. “So in the spirit of hometown-ness, I’m gonna play songs I used to play in coffee shops and bad bars, and on a couple of embarrassing occasions, pizza parlors.”

While bassist Toko Yasuda, keyboardist Daniel Mintseris and drummer Matthew Johnson backed her during the episode, she performed “Severed Crossed Fingers” solo. Dressed in a futuristic red vinyl bodysuit, she sang the opening refrains of the ballad with her eyes closed, enhancing the song’s vulnerable, heartfelt lyrical sentiments.

The broadcast will feature several songs from 2017’s Masseduction, including “Pills” and “New York.” She also performs “Marrow” from 2009’s Actor and “Cruel” from 2011’s Strange Mercy. Upcoming Austin City Limits episodes include John Prine on October 13th, Sam Smith and Anderson East on October 20th, Brandi Carlile on October 27th, Miguel and Alessia Cara on November 3rd and Kacey Musgraves and Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real on November 10th.