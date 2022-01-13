St. Vincent Knows What She Wants in Austin City Limits Performance of ‘Pay Your Way in Pain’

St. Vincent fans who missed out on her Austin City Limits appearance last October will get the chance to watch her live performance during an episode of ACL on PBS this Saturday — and Rolling Stone has an exclusive look at her live rendition of “Pay Your Way in Pain.”

Joined by three colorfully dressed backup singers, St. Vincent dances a choreographed number (with a handkerchief!) before playing a lap steel and hitting the funk track’s long note at the end of the song.

“I went to the park just to watch the little children/The mothers saw my heels and they said I wasn’t welcome,” she sings on the track. “So I, I went back home, I was feelin’ kinda queasy/But all the locks were changed, my baby wouldn’t see me.”

“Pay Your Way in Pain” served as the first single off her 2021 album Daddy’s Home. Of St. Vincent’s 14-song setlist at the Texas festival, PBS will also air “Down,” “Birth In Reverse,” “…At the Holiday Party,” “Los Ageless,” and “The Melting of the Sun.”

Saturday’s episode will also feature Joy Oladokun in her debut ACL set with performances of “Jordan,” “The Cross,” Taking the Heat,” among others.

“St. Vincent and Joy Oladokun are very different artists, so they might seem like an odd match for the same episode,” ACL executive producer Terry Lickona said in a release. “They forge their own paths, but they are both deeply personal songwriters and both uplifting and inspiring in the way they connect with their fans. If you’re a fan of one, you’ll soon be a fan of both.”

The new season will also see performances from Duran Duran, Olivia Rodrigo, Terry Allen, and Phoebe Bridgers.

2021’s ACL festival was headlined by George Strait, Billie Eilish, Stevie Nicks, and Miley Cyrus.