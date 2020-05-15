St. Vincent Performs Acoustic ‘New York’ for BAM Virtual Gala

Annie Clark, a.k.a. St. Vincent, performed an acoustic version of her song “New York” for the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s (BAM) Virtual Gala this week.

On Friday, Clark made the stripped-down performance available on her YouTube page; shot mostly from the neck up, she sings the loving ode to her partner and to the city that never sleeps with only an acoustic guitar to accompany her.

BAM held their annual gala online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has left New York in lockdown for two months. The Virtual Gala was filled with performances and special tributes to notable honorees including Cate Blanchett, Zadie Smith and Jeanne Donovan Fisher. The recording of the full gala will be available through May 20th.

St. Vincent was featured on the soundtrack to Damien Chazelle’s new Netflix limited series The Eddy, performing the jazzy theme for the show. She also has recently launched a podcast/video series in partnership with Progressive called Shower Sessions, in which she interviews artists and hosts live performances in an actual shower. Last month, she was one of several artists to participate in a Prince tribute hosted by the Grammys to mark the fourth anniversary of his death.