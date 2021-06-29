St. Vincent Covers Metallica’s ‘Sad But True’ for New Tribute Album

St. Vincent has contributed a cover of Metallica’s “Sad But True” to The Metallica Blacklist, a tribute album celebrating the 30th anniversary of the band’s classic LP The Black Album.

Annie Clark’s “Sad But True” rendition takes the melody of the Metallica track and channels it through her angular art-rock, with industrial-sounding guitar and a demonic vocal filter on her voice.

All in all, The Metallica Blacklist will feature 53 different covers of Black Album songs and benefit 52 charities, all chosen by the artists who contributed to the record. Other tracks include a “Nothing Else Matters” cover by Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Watt, Robert Trujillo, and Chad Smith; an “Enter Sandman” cover by Juanes; and a live piano cover of “Sad But True” performed by Sam Fender.

The Metallica Blacklist will arrive on September 10th along with an official reissue of The Black Album. To tease the reissue, Metallica shared three different versions of “Enter Sandman” — a remaster of the studio original, a live version from Metallica’s 1991 show in Moscow, Russia, and a demo version dated July 12th, 1990. On Tuesday, to coincide with the St. Vincent and Sam Fender covers, the band also released an alternate studio version of “Sad But True.”