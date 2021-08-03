Watch St. Vincent Perform ‘Los Ageless’ Live in Concert

St. Vincent has shared a clip of her performing “Los Ageless” as part of her upcoming livestream concert, Down and Out Downtown. The song comes off her 2017 album Masseduction, but takes on a more ’70s vibe for the performance.

St. Vincent will unveil Down and Out Downtown, a ticketed livestream performance that will air around the globe on select dates, along with the in-person tour for her new album Daddy’s Home. Directed by Bill Benz, who recently helmed the film The Nowhere Inn co-written and starring St. Vincent, Down and Out Downtown will feature performances of Daddy’s Home tracks as well as “new arrangements of hits and deep cuts” from St. Vincent’s catalogue.

The virtual concert will air exclusively via the digital live platform Moment House on Wednesday, August 4th (North and South America) and Thursday, August 5th (Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, U.K. and Africa). Tickets are available here.

St. Vincent will be kicking off the North American tour for Daddy’s Home on September 3rd in Portland, Maine. The trek runs through October 22nd with a final show at Shaky Knees in Atlanta. In keeping with the album’s Seventies theme, she’s also launched a Seventies-style radio show on Apple Music 1.