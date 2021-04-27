St. Vincent, Lars Ulrich, Flea Talk About Their Love of Performing in ‘What Drives Us’ Clip

Lars Ulrich, Annie Clark (St. Vincent), Flea, The Edge, and more appear in an exclusive clip from What Drives Us, a new documentary directed by Dave Grohl that pays tribute to the power of live performance.

In the video, the musicians discuss why they love playing live as a montage of concert clips is spliced alongside. Clark describes playing to an audience as “some kind of other dimension,” while Ulrich chats about the unique connection between artist and audience.

“Rock and roll is the unique opportunity to scream to the world, ‘I am here, I exist,'” The Edge says. Meanwhile, Flea puts it more succinctly: “Only one reason you do that shit: ’cause you fucking love it.”

In addition to interviews with some of rock music’s most prominent torchbearers – including Ringo Starr, Steven Tyler and more – What Drives Us follows the journey of two bands, Radkey and Starcrawler, as they travel through the highs and lows of performing on the road.