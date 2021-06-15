 Haim, St. Vincent, Charli XCX Tapped for All Things Go Festival 2021 - Rolling Stone
St. Vincent, Haim, Charli XCX Set for All Things Go Festival

Lauv, Girl in Red, Soccer Mommy also set to perform at one-day event outside Washington, D.C.

Jon Blistein

All Things Go 2021 lineup

All Things Go Festival, 2018.

All Things Go

St. Vincent, Haim, and Charli XCX are set to headline the 2021 All Things Go Music Festival, which will take place October 16th at a new location, Merriweather Post Pavilion outside of Washington, D.C.

The one-day festival will take place over two stages, while the move to Merriweather Post Pavilion will allow for a significantly bigger audience (previous installments of All Things Go were held at the much smaller Union Market in D.C.). The festival’s lineup — which, as always, predominately features female artists — also boasts Lauv, Girl in Red, Cautious Clay, Beach Bunny, Soccer Mommy, Gus Dapperton, Tkay Maidza, Jelani Aryeh, Role Model, Tai Verdes, Blue DeTiger, Isaac Dunbar, and Del Water Gap.

Tickets for All Things Go will go on sale on June 16th at 10 a.m. ET via the festival’s website.

Along with music, All Things Go will host a conference and panel discussion featuring people in music, entertainment, and journalism. The conference will be free to enter with an RSVP and more details, including participants, will be announced later this summer.

