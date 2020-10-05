Watch St. Vincent Play ‘Fortnite’ With YouTuber Abby Russell

St. Vincent has been getting her Nintendo Switch hours in during quarantine. On Monday, the musician (real name Annie Clark) joined gamer Abby Russell for an hour-long round of Fortnite on YouTube’s Giant Bomb channel.

Clark revealed earlier this year in a Variety interview that she’s become obsessed with Nintendo Switch — specifically the game Zelda: Breath of the Wild — after being given the gaming device as a prop for her role in the film The Nowhere Inn. Her February estimate was that she had “probably put 300 hours” into the fantasy RPG. Although she’s undoubtedly put much more time in while sheltering at home, she’s still modest about her gaming abilities in the Giant Bomb video.

“I should warn you that I’m not very good,” Clark admits before gameplay starts. “I play a lot but I’m not good…as long as the expectation is set.”

Clark also reveals that she has two playable characters in Fortnite: a “straight-up paramilitary” trooper, which she plays in the video, and “a club promoter in Ibiza.” Later, she talks about her experience with purchasing an Oculus gaming device — “aside from the nausea it gives me, it’s really fun” –— and contemplates getting a PS5.