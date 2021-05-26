St. Vincent Recalls Classic Seventies Music Shows With ‘Down’ Performance on ‘Fallon’

St. Vincent performed “Down,” from her latest album Daddy’s Home, on The Tonight Show Tuesday, May 25th.

The performance retained the Seventies aesthetic that’s defined Daddy’s Home, with St. Vincent and the Down and Out Downtown Band delivering the song on what could’ve easily been a set for a classic show like The Old Grey Whistle Test. Over the song’s serpentine lead riff and amid the ethereal vocals of her back-up singers, St. Vincent crooned, “Hear an excuse why you think you can be cruel/Mama always told me/‘You got to turn the other cheek’/But even she would agree, you’re an exception to that rule.”

St. Vincent released Daddy’s Home earlier in May, marking her first album since 2017’s Masseduction. The album, which St. Vincent co-produced with Jack Antonoff, debuted at Number 15 on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart.

St. Vincent also recently appeared in the first trailer for The Nowhere Inn, an upcoming mockumentary she wrote and stars-in alongside Sleater-Kinney’s Carrie Brownstein. The film is set to open in theaters and land on streaming services on September 17th.