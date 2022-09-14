fbpixel
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Late-Night TV

St. Vincent Shows Off Her Guitar Skills With ‘Down’ on ‘Colbert’

The musician performed her 2021 single with Louis Cato and The Late Show Band
St. Vincent on 'The Late Show'
YouTube/The Late Show

St. Vincent appeared on The Late Show alongside Louis Cato and the late-night show’s house band to perform a rousing version of last year’s single “Down.” The performance saw the musician showcasing her electric guitar chops in collaboration with Cato.

“Down” appeared on St. Vincent’s 2021 LP Daddy’s Home, released last May. Following the album’s release, the musician starred in the film The Nowhere Inn, in which she played a touring musician who is the subject of a documentary filmmaker (played by Clark’s friend and collaborator Carrie Brownstein). 

In July, St. Vincent filled in as house band leader on The Late Show, stepping in for Jon Batiste over the course of a week. During one of the appearances, the Texas-born musician publicly urged the Dallas Cowboys to book her to perform the National Anthem at a future game. After host Stephen Colbert asked “Have you ever sung the National Anthem at a Cowboys game?” the singer replied, “No, but I have been trying to… They have never taken me up on my offer.”

Earlier this summer, St. Vincent covered Lipps Inc.’s disco classic, “Funky Town,” for the soundtrack for Minions: The Rise of Gru.

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Ana de Armas Breaks Down in Tears as ‘Blonde’ Stuns with 14-Minute Standing Ovation in Venice

Donald Trump Officially Declared Whether or Not His Daughter Ivanka Will Be His 2024 Running Mate

Writer Recalls Queen Elizabeth II’s James Bond Sketch and Her Telling Danny Boyle: "I Think I Should Have a Line"

Oprah Sells $14 Million Montecito Estate to Jennifer Aniston

You might also like

Copyright © 2022 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad