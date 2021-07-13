St. Vincent Announces ‘Down and Out Downtown’ Livestream Concert

Along with the in-person tour for her new album Daddy’s Home, St. Vincent has announced Down and Out Downtown, a ticketed livestream concert that will air around the globe on select dates.

Directed by Bill Benz, who recently helmed the film The Nowhere Inn co-written and starring St. Vincent, Down and Out Downtown will feature performances of Daddy’s Home tracks as well as “new arrangements of hits and deep cuts” from St. Vincent’s catalogue.

The virtual concert will air exclusively via the digital live platform Moment House on Wednesday, August 4th (North and South America) and Thursday, August 5th (Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, U.K. and Africa). Tickets are available here.

St. Vincent will be kicking off the North American tour for Daddy’s Home on September 3rd in Portland, Maine. The trek runs through October 22nd with a final show at Shaky Knees in Atlanta. In keeping with the album’s Seventies theme, she’s also launched a Seventies-style radio show on Apple Music 1.

Outside of Daddy’s Home, St. Vincent contributed a cover of Metallica’s “Sad But True” to The Metallica Blacklist, a tribute album celebrating the 30th anniversary of the band’s landmark LP The Black Album. The compilation, which comes out September 10th, will feature 53 different covers of Black Album songs and benefit 52 charities, all chosen by the artists who contributed to the record.