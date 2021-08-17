 St. Vincent Leads a Rundown Parade in 'Daddy's Home' Music Video - Rolling Stone
St. Vincent Leads a Rundown Parade in ‘Daddy’s Home’ Music Video

Annie Clark will kick off her Daddy’s Home tour next month

St. Vincent performs onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards "Let's Go Crazy" The GRAMMY Salute To Prince on January 28, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

St. Vincent performs on the back of a truck in the video for “Daddy’s Home,” the title track from her latest album. She premiered the visual on her Facebook page Tuesday morning.

The video shows the musician also known as Annie Clark singing on a flatbed as it slowly winds its way through some back alleyways, past a trio of aging burlesque dancers, a man reading a newspaper who gets annoyed at her, and a guy in a trench coat who flashes her. St. Vincent appears oblivious to her surroundings, carrying on with the parade performance as though nothing is wrong.

St. Vincent released Daddy’s Home this past May, featuring the singles “Pay Your Way in Pain,” “The Melting of the Sun,” and “Down.” She also stars in the upcoming film The Nowhere Inn, in which she plays a touring musician who is the subject of a documentary filmmaker (played by Clark’s friend and collaborator Carrie Brownstein). The film opens in theaters and on streaming on September 17th.

Earlier this month, St. Vincent held a series of virtual livestream concerts, titled Down and Out Downtown. She’ll be kicking off her in-person North American tour for Daddy’s Home on September 3rd in Portland, Maine. The trek runs through October 22nd with a final show at Shaky Knees in Atlanta.

