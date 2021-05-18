 St. Vincent Takes Control in 'The Nowhere Inn' Trailer - Rolling Stone
St. Vincent Takes Control of Her Narrative in ‘The Nowhere Inn’ Trailer

Mockumentary film written by Annie Clark, Carrie Brownstein opens in theaters and on streaming this fall

The first official trailer for The Nowhere Inn, the mockumentary written by and starring Annie Clark (St. Vincent) and Sleater-Kinney’s Carrie Brownstein, is out now. The film premiered back at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, and will finally open in theaters and on streaming on September 17th.

Presented as a behind-the-scenes concert documentary directed by Brownstein and centered on Clark, The Nowhere Inn takes the depiction of a touring musician to its most psychological extremes, with the filmmaker and the artist’s working relationship slowly unraveling over the course of the shoot.

“I wanted people to know who I really am,” Clark says in an on-camera interview, cut between scenes of Western shootouts and other surreal images. “One of the reasons why I wanted to make a documentary in the first place is I would finally be in control of the narrative. … A small part of me was starting to second-guess myself. All I can say is, somewhere along the way, things went terribly wrong.”

Elsewhere in the trailer, Dakota Johnson makes a cameo appearance as herself, in what appears to be an explicit photoshoot with Clark.

Even though Brownstein portrays the filmmaker in The Nowhere Inn, the movie was actually directed by Bill Benz (PortlandiaAt Home With Amy Sedaris) in his feature film debut.

