St. Vincent to Launch Seventies-Style Radio Show on Apple Music 1

St. Vincent will launch a new radio show on Apple Music 1, WSTV Radio, Friday, June 4th at 6 p.m. EST/3 p.m. PST.

Matching the aesthetic of St. Vincent’s most recent album, Daddy’s Home, WSTV Radio will be another take on Seventies pastiche. Per a release, St. Vincent will transform herself into an era-appropriate New York City radio DJ and each episode will take a “day in the life” approach as St. Vincent plays the hits of the day and drops in news, traffic, and weather reports pulled from actual archives. The playlist will feature the top three charting songs of whatever week in the Seventies St. Vincent chooses, plus special “premieres” of new songs by future music legends.

Episode One of WSTV radio will be set on August 15th, 1972. St. Vincent will recap the Festival of Hope — which was held on Long Island and featured Jefferson Airplane, Chuck Berry, Bo Diddley, James Brown, and more — and play music by Gilbert O’Sullivan, the Isley Brothers, and David Bowie.

“On WSTV Radio, I take a little acid trip back in time with a smooth voice and all the coolest new (old) tunes,” St. Vincent said in a statement. “It is a lot of fun (for me, at least). Enjoy!”

WSTV Radio marks St. Vincent’s second radio show for Apple Music One. She previously helmed Mixtape Delivery Service, which premiered in 2015 when the service was still known as Beats 1 Radio.