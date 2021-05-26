St. Vincent Announces ‘Daddy’s Home’ U.S. Tour

St. Vincent has announced a U.S. tour in support of her just-released new album Daddy’s Home.

The Daddy’s Home Tour kicks off September 3rd in Portland, Maine, and concludes October 20th in Detroit; along the way, Annie Clark will also play festival gigs at Pitchfork, Life Is Beautiful, and Austin City Limits, as well as a headlining show at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Ball on September 24th.

For the trek, St. Vincent will be backed by the Down and Out Downtown Band, featuring many of the musicians that performed alongside Clark during her recent Saturday Night Live musical guest spot. On Tuesday night, St. Vincent provided another preview of her upcoming tour with a performance of “Down” on The Tonight Show.

St. Vincent Tour Dates

September 3 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point

September 4 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

September 7 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

September 8 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Indoor

September 10 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room

September 11 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Festival

September 14 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

September 16 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

September 18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Gallivan Center

September 19 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful

September 22 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles

September 23 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre

September 24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

October 3 – Austin, TX @ ACL

October 5 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

October 7 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

October 8 – St. Louis, MO @ Pageant

October 9 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

October 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

October 14 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center – Wang Theatre

October 15 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

October 18 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

October 20 – Detroit, MI @ Fillmore

October 22 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees