St. Vincent Announces ‘Daddy’s Home’ U.S. Tour

St. Vincent has announced a U.S. tour in support of her just-released new album Daddy’s Home.
The Daddy’s Home Tour kicks off September 3rd in Portland, Maine, and concludes October 20th in Detroit; along the way, Annie Clark will also play festival gigs at Pitchfork, Life Is Beautiful, and Austin City Limits, as well as a headlining show at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Ball on September 24th.
For the trek, St. Vincent will be backed by the Down and Out Downtown Band, featuring many of the musicians that performed alongside Clark during her recent Saturday Night Live musical guest spot. On Tuesday night, St. Vincent provided another preview of her upcoming tour with a performance of “Down” on The Tonight Show.
St. Vincent Tour Dates
September 3 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point
September 4 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
September 7 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
September 8 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Indoor
September 10 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room
September 11 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Festival
September 14 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
September 16 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
September 18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Gallivan Center
September 19 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful
September 22 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles
September 23 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre
September 24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
October 3 – Austin, TX @ ACL
October 5 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
October 7 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
October 8 – St. Louis, MO @ Pageant
October 9 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
October 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
October 14 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center – Wang Theatre
October 15 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
October 18 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
October 20 – Detroit, MI @ Fillmore
October 22 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees