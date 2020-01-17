 Squirrel Flower, 'Streetlight Blues': Song You Need to Know - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1334: Adam Driver
Read Next Brian Fallon Chronicles Kicking an Addiction in New Song '21 Days' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Song You Need to Know: Squirrel Flower, ‘Streetlight Blues’

New song from an excellent young singer-songwriter

By

Reporter

Jon Dolan's Most Recent Stories

View All

“All my friends are at the party/But I’ve got other plans,” Ella O’Connor Williams, the indie singer-songwriter who records as Squirrel Flower, tells us on “Streetlight Blues.” If those plans involved heading home to write this song, it was alone time well-spent. Williams grew up in Boston and went to college in Grinnell, Iowa, and she’s about to release her debut LP I Was Born Swimming, which will be a boon for fans of self-delving artists like Lucy Dacus, Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker and Mitski.

Williams titled a 2015 EP, recorded when she was 19, Early Winter Songs From Middle America, and you can hear that sense of lonely Midwestern expansiveness on “Streetlight Blues.” Her lovely, folk-toned voice stretches out over gravelly guitar and steel guitar, suggesting her own new twist on the kind of small town country-punk Uncle Tupelo invented on No Depression. Her lyrics key off the doomed, humid image of bugs flying into streetlights, swirling towards death, using it as a metaphor for other kinds of endings — seasonal, personal, romantic, and so on, creating her own swirling atmosphere of ambivalent catharsis.

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1334: Adam Driver
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.