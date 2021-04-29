 Hear Squirrel Flower Confront Artistic Pressure on 'I'll Go Running' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Maroon 5 Detail New Album 'Jordi,' a Tribute to Band's Late Manager
Home Music Music News

Squirrel Flower Confronts Artistic Pressure on ‘I’ll Go Running’

Massachusetts singer-songwriter also announces fall trek supporting Soccer Mommy

By
Angie Martoccio

Associate Editor

Angie Martoccio's Most Recent Stories

View All

Ella Williams, a.k.a. Squirrel Flower, has revealed “I’ll Go Running,” the opening track to her upcoming album Planet (i).

Williams opens the single with delicate vocals and subtle instrumentation, but it slowly builds to a climax as she announces, “I’ll be newer than before/I’ll be something that you’ve never seen.”

“’I’ll Go Running’ is about the darker side of being an artist — the pressure to make things brand new, shocking, to give everything away and open yourself completely without always getting intentional listening and consumption in return,” Williams said in a statement. “To be vulnerable to a knife. To be fresh, new, to give it all away. But it’s powerful to offer yourself and your art without fear, which is what I try to do with this album. That’s why this is the opening track.”

“I’ll Go Running” follows the lead single “Hurt a Fly,” released last month. Planet (i), Williams’ second record, arrives on June 25th via Polyvinyl Records. Her 2020 debut, I Was Born Swimming, earned her a spot as a Rolling Stone Artist You Need to Know.

Williams will hit the road this fall opening for Soccer Mommy. The trek kicks off in Atlanta, Georgia in September — with stops along the East Coast — before wrapping up in Nashville, Tennessee on October 1st. Tickets go on sale Friday.

Squirrel Flower Tour Dates

9/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
9/16 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
9/17 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
9/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
9/19 – DC @ 9:30 Club
9/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
9/22 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
9/23 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
9/25 – Montreal, QC @ Fairmount Theatre
9/26 – Toronto, ONT @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
9/28 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
9/29 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
10/1 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

In This Article: live music, Squirrel Flower

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1351: Issa Rae
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.