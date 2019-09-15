‘Leaving Neverland,’ ‘Springsteen on Broadway’ Win Creative Arts Emmys

Springsteen on Broadway and Leaving Neverland were among the winners of Creative Arts Emmy Awards Saturday, while Beyoncé was shut out in all six categories her concert film Homecoming was nominated in.

Leaving Neverland, HBO’s two-part documentary detailing two men’s sexual abuse allegations against Michael Jackson, won the Emmy for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series, defeating nominees that included Netflix’s Fyre Festival documentary.

“This has been quite a journey for this doc. It began with an obscure reference in a web page to two young men I’d never heard of before,” Leaving Neverland director Dan Reed said in his acceptance speech (via Deadline).

“None of this would have been possible without the incredible courage and determination of Wade [Robson] and James [Safechuck] and their families, and I wanted to salute that. This is one of the first times we’ve been able to shine light on child sexual abuse… the pattern of how it unfolds is not an easy story to tell… it often remains undisclosed for so many decades, so I thank them from the bottom of my heart.”

However, Reed lost in the Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program to the Free Solo team.

Thom Zimny, the director of Bruce Springsteen’s Netflix concert film of his Broadway residency, won the Creative Arts Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special; Beyoncé was also nominated in the category for co-directing Homecoming.

However, both Springsteen on Broadway and Homecoming lost in the Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-recorded) category, where James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke special with Paul McCartney won the Emmy.

Homecoming was also passed over in four other categories: Outstanding Music Direction (winner, Fosse/Verdon), Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special (Rent) and Best Writing for a Variety Special (Hannah Gadsby’s Nanette), the Hollywood Reporter writes. Beyoncé herself has been nominated for eight Emmys over her career but has never won the award.

The main Emmy Awards will take place in a September 22nd televised event in Los Angeles.