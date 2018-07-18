‘Springsteen on Broadway’ Heading to Netflix

Bruce Springsteen‘s one-man show will go from Broadway to a global audience after the rocker partnered with Netflix to stream Springsteen on Broadway.

The Netflix premiere of the performance is scheduled to hit the streaming service on December 15th, the same day that Springsteen on Broadway ends its run at the Walter Kerr Theatre.

“We are thrilled to bring Bruce Springsteen – a master storyteller, humanitarian and voice of the everyman – to Netflix in this historic one-man show. This groundbreaking experience defies the boundaries of theater, concerts and film and will give our global audience an intimate look at one of the biggest cultural icons of our time,” Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said in a statement.

Since its premiere at the Walter Kerr Theatre in October 2016, Springsteen has extended his one-man-show run numerous times: The performance was initially set to run six weeks through November 2016 before Springsteen tacked on 10 more weeks of shows. In March, the rocker extended the residency through December 15th, 2018; if that date proves to be the final gig, Springsteen on Broadway will have run 236 shows, plus a performance at the Tony Awards where Springsteen received a special award.

Despite its tentative end date, Springsteen hinted in a recent interview that the show could continue off-Broadway. “I’m here until December,” he told the Star Tribune when asked about the possibility of taking the show on the road. “We’ll see, we’ll see, we’ll see. I’ve gotta run.”