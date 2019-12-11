Spotify TV Series Headed to Netflix

A new scripted miniseries about the creation and rise of Spotify is headed to Netflix, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The as-yet-untitled series will be based on the book Spotify Untold, which Swedish journalists Sven Carlsson and Jonas Leijonhufvud published this year. No director, showrunner or stars have been announced yet, although the series will be produced by Berna Levin and Per-Olav Sorensen. The production company, Yellow Bird UK, will produce after optioning the book rights this summer.

In a statement, Levin said of the series, “It’s the story of how a small band of Swedish tech industry insiders transformed music — how we listen to it and how it’s made — is truly a tale for our time. Not only is this a story about the way all our lives have changed in the last decade, it’s about the battle for cultural and financial influence in a globalized, digitized world.”

Spotify did not participate with Carlsson and Leijonhufvud on the book. A representative for the streaming service declined Rolling Stone’s request for comment.

Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon founded Spotify in 2006 and the service officially launched October 2008, quickly catching on in Sweden and then later the United Kingdom. In 2011, the service finally landed in the United States. Over the past decade, Spotify has been at the forefront of one of the most dramatic shifts in popular music history as the record industry completely reoriented itself around streaming services.