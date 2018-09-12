Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1319: September 4th, 2018
Read Next Jim James Unveils Two New Songs From 'Uniform Distortion' Companion Album Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Spotify Has Lifted Its Hated 3,333-Song Download Limit

Streaming service expands number of songs that can be downloaded for offline listening

By

Reporter

Amy X. Wang's Most Recent Stories

View All
10 Great Taylor Swift Deep Cuts

Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty

A common gripe among Spotify users is that the app limits the number of songs that can be downloaded to phones and computers for offline listening (3,333 tracks per device, with a three-device limit, to be exact). In its latest software update, the streaming service has quietly increased the limit threefold.

A number of power-users first noticed that they were able to save more than 3,333 songs this week, and the Swedish streaming giant confirmed the change on Wednesday to Rolling Stone. “At Spotify, we’re always working on improving the experience for our users. We can now confirm that we have increased the number of offline tracks per device — from 3,333 on three devices to 10,000 tracks per device for up to five devices,” a Spotify spokesperson says.

While Spotify offers a buffet-style catalog of more than 35 million songs with no listening limit, users were only able to store 3,333 songs per device (or 9,999 songs total) for listening without an Internet connection. Such a limit has caused numerous grievances across Spotify community pages and social media forums for years, and music enthusiasts have deemed it the streaming service’s “dumbest bug.” While the new limit of 50,000 songs across five devices is still not an infinite allowance, it should make the Spotify experience more akin to what it was in the age of owning music and not just leasing it.

In This Article: music industry, Spotify

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1319: September 4th, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad