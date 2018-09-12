Spotify Has Lifted Its Hated 3,333-Song Download Limit

A common gripe among Spotify users is that the app limits the number of songs that can be downloaded to phones and computers for offline listening (3,333 tracks per device, with a three-device limit, to be exact). In its latest software update, the streaming service has quietly increased the limit threefold.

A number of power-users first noticed that they were able to save more than 3,333 songs this week, and the Swedish streaming giant confirmed the change on Wednesday to Rolling Stone. “At Spotify, we’re always working on improving the experience for our users. We can now confirm that we have increased the number of offline tracks per device — from 3,333 on three devices to 10,000 tracks per device for up to five devices,” a Spotify spokesperson says.

While Spotify offers a buffet-style catalog of more than 35 million songs with no listening limit, users were only able to store 3,333 songs per device (or 9,999 songs total) for listening without an Internet connection. Such a limit has caused numerous grievances across Spotify community pages and social media forums for years, and music enthusiasts have deemed it the streaming service’s “dumbest bug.” While the new limit of 50,000 songs across five devices is still not an infinite allowance, it should make the Spotify experience more akin to what it was in the age of owning music and not just leasing it.