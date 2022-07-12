 Spotify Buys Music Trivia Game Heardle - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Rage Against the Machine's Zack de la Rocha Injures Leg During Chicago Show, Finishes Set Seated
Home Music Music News

Spotify Buys Wordle-Inspired Music Trivia Game Heardle

Heardle will stay free, the streaming giant said following its acquisition

By
Ethan Millman

Staff writer

Ethan Millman's Most Recent Stories

View All
Heardle logo displayed on a laptop screen, Spotify logo displayed on a phone screen and headphones are seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on July 12, 2022. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)Heardle logo displayed on a laptop screen, Spotify logo displayed on a phone screen and headphones are seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on July 12, 2022. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Spotify announced on Tuesday that it purchased music trivia game Heardle.

Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Spotify has acquired the music trivia game Heardle, the company announced on Tuesday. The move marks Spotify’s latest acquisition as the company looks to expand its offerings beyond music streaming into more diverse and interactive audio offerings.

Heardle is a music trivia game inspired by the mega-popular word game Wordle, which the New York Times bought for over $1 million earlier this year. But rather than guess the answer based on letters like in Worlde, Heardle is audio-based and feeds players split seconds of music before users guess the name of the song.

Spotify didn’t reveal how much the company paid for the game, and it isn’t clear exactly how many regular users the game has, though Spotify said in the announcement that the game has “millions” of users.

Related Stories

See Kendrick Lamar Talk 'Mr. Morale' in Mini-Doc About Trip to Ghana
Joe Rogan Claims Spotify Subscriber Base Has Increased Despite Controversies

Related Stories

UNITED KINGDOM - JANUARY 01: Photo of Cliff BURTON and METALLICA and Kirk HAMMETT and James HETFIELD and Lars ULRICH; L-R: Kirk Hammett, James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Cliff Burton - posed, studio, group shot (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns)
Album Guide: Metallica
Black Sabbath on the Making of 'Vol. 4': 'It Was Absolute Pandemonium'

Besides a minor redesign to match Spotify’s aesthetic and a couple of links to take players to the streaming platform, the look of Heardle doesn’t appear to be changing much following the acquisition. But after a player successfully guesses the song, they now can listen to it in full on Spotify. Heardle will stay free, and users won’t need to get a Spotify account to play, but the company said it plans to more directly integrate the game into the Spotify app further down the line.

As of Tuesday, Heardle is available in the U.S., U.K., Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, but Spotify said it’s looking to bring the game to more countries soon, and Heardle will be available in their native languages.

“We are always looking for innovative and playful ways to enhance music discovery and help artists reach new fans,” Jeremy Erlich, Spotify’s global head of music, said in a statement. “Heardle has proven to be a really fun way to connect millions of fans with songs they know and love and with new songs, and a way to compete with their friends as to who has the best musical knowledge. Since its debut, the game has quickly built a loyal following, and it aligns with our plans to deepen interactivity across the Spotify ecosystem.”

In This Article: Spotify

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.