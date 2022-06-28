 SpotemGottem Arrested After Trying to Flee Cops on Jet Ski - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 8 Things We Learned From Tuesday's Bombshell-Packed Jan. 6 Hearing
Home Music Music News

Florida Rapper SpotemGottem Arrested After Trying to Ditch Cops on Jet Ski

Rapper was charged with reckless operation of a boat and fleeing the police

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
spotemgottem miami arrest jet ski fleeing copsspotemgottem miami arrest jet ski fleeing cops

SpotemGottem at the 2021 BET Awards.

Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA/AP Photo

Florida rapper SpotemGottem was arrested this past Sunday, June 26, for allegedly trying to flee from a cop on a jet ski in Miami.

The 20-year-old MC from Jacksonville, Florida — real name Nehemiah Harden — was charged with reckless operation of a boat and fleeing police, according to an arrest report obtained by Rolling Stone. At the time of his arrest, he was out on bond for a case involving charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Representatives for Harden did not immediately return Rolling Stone’s requests for comment.

According to the arrest report, an officer spotted Harden near Miami Marine Stadium, allegedly speeding on his jet ski in a restricted speed zone and doing “S-type turns near anchored boats.” The officer claimed they turned on their emergency equipment, got Harden’s attention, and tried to call him over to conduct a traffic stop. Harden then allegedly “accelerated” and “began to swerve through boats in close proximity to swimmers and anchored boats.” 

Related Stories

Florida Rapper SpotemGottem Survives Miami Drive-By Shooting
'A Horrific Human Tragedy': 50 Migrants Dead After Being Abandoned in Truck Trailer

Related Stories

Risky Business: Every Tom Cruise Film, Ranked
Risky Business: Every Tom Cruise Film, Ranked - Updated
The 30 Sexiest Music Videos of All Time

The report claims that Harden “willfully refused to stop and continued to flee,” though he was eventually apprehended. The report states Harden “had a willful and wanton disregard for the safety of persons and property (boats) at a speed or in a manner as to endanger himself and others.” 

Last summer, Harden was arrested in a hotel room by U.S. Federal Marshals for his alleged role in a June assault case involving a deadly weapon. Police said Harden and others confronted a garage attendant over an $80 fee, and that Harden allegedly pointed a gun with a laser at the employee from the backseat. This incident prompted the aforementioned aggravated assault and firearm possession charges, to which Harden has pleaded not guilty. 

Two months after his arrest last year, Harden was shot in his hip while driving on a Miami highway. Harden was reportedly driving when the car was hit with gunfire, leaving 22 bullet holes on the driver’s side. Another man, sitting in the backseat of the car, sustained gunshot wounds to both legs.

In This Article: SpotemGottem

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1364: Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.