 Spoon Perform Tom Petty's 'Breakdown,' 'A Face in the Crowd' - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Miranda Lambert Revisits Her Song of the Year 'Tin Man' for 'The Marfa Tapes'
Home Music Music News

Watch Spoon Tear Through Tom Petty’s ‘Breakdown,’ ‘A Face in the Crowd’

Tracks were recorded in Austin, Texas, earlier this year

By
Angie Martoccio

Associate Editor

Angie Martoccio's Most Recent Stories

View All

Spoon has revealed two Tom Petty covers, recorded earlier this year at the Catacomb in Austin, Texas.

In the video above, Britt Daniel grooves through “Breakdown” from Petty and the Heartbreakers’ 1976 debut album. They scale it back for Full Moon Fever‘s “A Face in the Crowd” (below), with Daniel shifting to acoustic guitar. Spoon performed “Breakdown” last fall for a virtual festival celebrating the late frontman’s birthday, while Daniel played both tracks in early March as a guest DJ on Sirius XM’s Tom Petty channel.

Spoon kicked off this year by celebrating the 20th anniversary of Girls Can Tell, releasing a demo for “Lines in the Suit.” In January, Austin City Limits aired a “Best of Spoon” episode, containing four performances from the band from 2003, 2005, 2010, and 2015.

Last fall, they spoke with Rolling Stone‘s Simon Vozick-Levinson about their follow-up to 2017’s Hot Thoughts, which was halted by the pandemic. “This is definitely the longest we’ve ever spent on a record,” Daniel said. “It’s so far along, and yet so far away.”

 

In This Article: Britt Daniel, Spoon, Tom Petty, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1349: Kacey Musgraves
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.