Watch Spoon Tear Through Tom Petty’s ‘Breakdown,’ ‘A Face in the Crowd’

Spoon has revealed two Tom Petty covers, recorded earlier this year at the Catacomb in Austin, Texas.

In the video above, Britt Daniel grooves through “Breakdown” from Petty and the Heartbreakers’ 1976 debut album. They scale it back for Full Moon Fever‘s “A Face in the Crowd” (below), with Daniel shifting to acoustic guitar. Spoon performed “Breakdown” last fall for a virtual festival celebrating the late frontman’s birthday, while Daniel played both tracks in early March as a guest DJ on Sirius XM’s Tom Petty channel.

Spoon kicked off this year by celebrating the 20th anniversary of Girls Can Tell, releasing a demo for “Lines in the Suit.” In January, Austin City Limits aired a “Best of Spoon” episode, containing four performances from the band from 2003, 2005, 2010, and 2015.

Last fall, they spoke with Rolling Stone‘s Simon Vozick-Levinson about their follow-up to 2017’s Hot Thoughts, which was halted by the pandemic. “This is definitely the longest we’ve ever spent on a record,” Daniel said. “It’s so far along, and yet so far away.”