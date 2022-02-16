 Spoon Brings Classic Rock Vibes to 'Kimmel' With 'The Hardest Cut' - Rolling Stone
Spoon Brings Classic Rock Vibes to ‘Kimmel’ With ‘The Hardest Cut’

Rolling Stone called the Texas band’s latest album their “best”

Spoon showcased their unique brand of high-octane indie rock on Jimmy Kimmel Live with a performance of “The Hardest Cut,” the lead single from the band’s newest album, Lucifer on the Sofa.

The record, which Rolling Stone‘s Jon Dolan proclaimed “the best thing [Spoon has] ever done,” marks a return to the long-standing Texas band’s roots — a wild, guitar-driven affair filled with “killer choruses” and “crafty rock-history updates.” It’s the group’s first release since 2017’s Hot Thoughts.

In an interview with Rolling Stone in Sept. 2020, Spoon frontman Britt Daniel detailed the struggles of recording an album during a pandemic. “This is definitely the longest we’ve ever spent on a record,” he said, explaining that the album was near completion until lockdowns and other restrictions put the project on pause.

“The Hardest Cut,” which dropped in October, was followed by singles “My Babe” and “Wild.”

Spoon will embark on a North American tour in support of the record, kicking off April 6 in Boston and running through early June.

