Hear Spoon’s Stripped-Down New Version of ‘Rainy Taxi (Big Beat)’

Spoon have released a stripped-down rendition of their 2014 track “Rainy Taxi” for the latest installment of the Bandcamp Friday fundraiser.

All proceeds from “Rainy Taxi (Big Beat)” — a piano-and-percussion version of the They Want My Soul track — will benefit Austin Community Foundation. Spoon’s Britt Daniel and Alex Fischel recorded the new take on the track in May 2020 from their respective quarantines in Austin and Los Angeles.

Additionally, Spoon uploaded all of their albums onto their Bandcamp Friday; on the first Friday of every month since March, and continuing for the rest of the year, Bandcamp is waiving their revenue share to support artists and non-profit organizations.

Earlier this year, Spoon released the greatest hits comp Everything Hits at Once featuring the unreleased track “No Bullets Spent,” as well as dropped rare versions of tracks from their catalog. Daniel also recently performed the band’s “The Agony of Laffitte” solo as part of the ACL Stands With Austin telethon.