Hear Spoon’s New Song ‘No Bullets Spent’ From Greatest Hits LP

Spoon have released a new single “No Bullets Spent,” a recently recorded track that will feature on the indie rockers’ upcoming best-of collection Everything Hits at Once: The Best of Spoon.

The 13-song collection, due out July 26th and available to preorder now, features favorites like “I Turn My Camera On,” “Got Nuffin,” “The Underdog,” “You Got Yr Cherry Bomb” and more alongside “No Bullets Spent,” which the band recorded during sessions for what could become their follow-up to 2017’s Hot Thoughts.

“The idea of doing a best-of came to us a couple times,” singer Britt Daniel said in a statement. “First I wasn’t sure how I felt about it but at some point I remembered that when I got my first Cure record it was Standing on a Beach. When I got my first New Order record, it was Substance. That was how I met those bands, and I moved backwards from there but I still listen to those comps. I love a greatest hits LP when it’s done well. It can be a thing unto itself.”

“The master returns, there’s always some kind of war / And counting his steps you know it’s him at the door /You picture yourself a star in the furthest sky / Escape from the mess, it’s gone when you close your eyes,” Daniel sings on the track. “What we need now’s an accident / No one to blame and no bullets spent.”

In addition to it appearance on Everything Hits at Once, “No Bullets Spent” will also appear on the A-side of a limited edition 7″ backed by A Series of Sneaks-era track “Shake It Off.”

Spoon will spend the summer as special guest on Beck and Cage the Elephant’s The Night Running Tour.

Everything Hits at Once Track List

1. I Turn My Camera On

2. Do You

3. Don’t You Evah

4. Inside Out

5. The Way We Get By

6. The Underdog

7. Hot Thoughts

8. I Summon You

9. Rent I Pay

10. You Got Yr Cherry Bomb

11. Got Nuffin

12. Everything Hits At Once

13. No Bullets Spent