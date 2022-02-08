Spoon Drop a New Anthem for the Arena or the Garage, ‘My Babe’

Spoon have released a new song, “My Babe,” from their upcoming album, Lucifer on the Sofa, set to arrive Feb. 11 via Matador Records.

“My Babe” begins as a practically wistful ballad, but the song follows its plucky lead acoustic riff to a far punchier place that feels perfect for either an arena or a garage: “Oh, I would get locked up/Hold my breath, sing my heart out/Beat my chest for my babe,” wails Britt Daniel. “Let our hearts beat in time/Let the love go on and on now/My babe.”

To accompany the studio version of the song, Spoon also shared a live performance of “My Babe” taken from a recent gig at the Teragram in Los Angeles.

“My Babe” marks the latest offering from Lucifer on the Sofa, following “Wild” and “The Hardest Cut.” The album was co-produced by Spoon and Mark Rankin, and features contributions from Dave Fridmann and Justin Raisen. The LP marks the indie rock outfit’s first in five years, following 2017’s Hot Thoughts.

Spoon will embark on a North American tour in support of Lucifer on the Sofa April 6 at the House of Blues in Boston. That run wraps April 28 at the Greenfield Lake Amphiteater in Wilmington, North Carolina, but Spoon have a handful of additional shows scheduled at the end of May and the beginning of June.