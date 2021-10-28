Spoon Teases New Classic Rock-Driven Album That’s More ZZ Top Than Eric Clapton

It took a little longer than expected, but Spoon have finally announced their new album Lucifer on the Sofa, due out in February.

As frontman Britt Daniel told Rolling Stone back in September 2020, the album was about 80% completed before the Covid-19 pandemic hit, forcing the band to halt recording. While waiting to begin working on the album again, Daniel reconnected with his love of classic rock and wrote an additional batch of songs, including the album’s title track “Lucifer on the Sofa.”

While Daniel was initially optimistic that the album would arrive in early 2021, the band finally finished the album during the pandemic in their native Austin, marking the first time Spoon has made an LP in the Texas city in over a decade. Spoon last released Hot Thoughts in 2017.

Lucifer on the Sofa — available to preorder now — is touted as the band’s “purest” rock & roll album of their lengthy career, with Daniel saying of the LP in the statement, “It’s the sound of classic rock as written by a guy who never did get Eric Clapton.”

Ahead of the album’s February 11th, 2022 release, Spoon shared the video for the first single “The Hardest Cut,” featuring the band playing the track during a wild house party. Daniel said of the song, the first track he wrote for Lucifer on the Sofa, “I spent a lot of 2018 and 2019 listening to ZZ Top.”

Daniel told Rolling Stone of the then-unfinished album in September 2020, “The songs have a lot of different moods,” Daniel says. “There’s one that’s got a Spanish flavor. There’s one that’s got an R&B flavor. There’s a straight-up epic rock song. When you’ve got all those choices, you can really shape the identity of a record by leaving something off.”

Lucifer on the Sofa Tracklist