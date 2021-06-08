Spoon Announce U.S. Tour

Indie rock outfit Spoon have announced a U.S. tour set to take place in early fall.

The trek is split loosely into a West Coast and East Coast leg, with the former starting September 3rd at the Ogden Twilight Series in Ogden, Utah, and wrapping September 25th with a set at the Ohana Fest in Dana Point, California. On October 17th, the group will kick off another leg at Higher Ground in Burlington, Vermont, and that run will wrap on October 24th at White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Nicole Atkins will provide support during all of Spoon’s headlining dates, although the band is also playing a handful of previously announced shows in California in late September with St. Vincent.

Tickets for the headlining shows will go on sale this Friday, June 11th, at 10 a.m. local time. Full information is available on Spoon’s website.

Spoon haven’t released a new album since 2017’s Hot Thoughts, although last September, frontman Britt Daniel told Rolling Stone the group was aiming to release a new record in 2021. While official news of the album has yet to arrive, earlier this year Spoon shared a pair of Tom Petty covers, while they also celebrated the 20th anniversary of Girls Can Tell by releasing a demo, “Lines in the Suit.”

Spoon 2021 Tour Dates

September 3 – Ogden, UT @ Ogden Twilight Series

September 4 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up *

September 5 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up *

September 7 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater *

September 9 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place *

September 10 – Fargo, ND @ Fargo Brewing – Outdoors *

September 22 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre %

September 23 – Berkley, CA @ The Greek Theater %

September 24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl #

September 25 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Fest

October 17 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground *

October 18 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre *

October 19 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Chance Theater *

October 21 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre *

October 23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

October 24 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall *

* with Nicole Atkins

% with St. Vincent

# with St. Vincent, Mereba