Watch Spoon Cover John Lennon’s ‘Isolation’ on ‘Howard Stern’

Spoon recently stopped by The Howard Stern Show to perform two songs, their own “Rent I Pay” and a rendition of John Lennon’s 1970 solo track “Isolation.” The musicians brought a rousing feel to the song, which comes off Lennon’s album John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band, and it’s notably not the first time Spoon have covered the tune.

Spoon played both tracks in support of their recent greatest hits compilation, Everything Hits at Once, a collection that includes both old and new material. “The idea of doing a best-of came to us a couple times,” singer Britt Daniel said in a statement. “First I wasn’t sure how I felt about it but at some point I remembered that when I got my first Cure record it was Standing on a Beach. When I got my first New Order record, it was Substance. That was how I met those bands, and I moved backwards from there but I still listen to those comps. I love a greatest hits LP when it’s done well. It can be a thing unto itself.”

The rock band recently wrapped a cross-country trek with Beck and Cage the Elephant. They will perform at Intersect festival in Las Vegas on December 7th alongside Foo Fighters, Kacey Musgraves and Beck.