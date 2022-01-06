Hear Spoon’s Cover of David Bowie’s ‘I Can’t Give Everything Away’

Ahead of what would have been David Bowie’s 75th birthday, Spoon have shared their cover of the late icon’s “I Can’t Give Everything Away,” the closing track on Bowie’s final album Blackstar.

“’I Can’t Give Everything Away’ is a tune [keyboardist Alex Fischel] and I have been playing since we learned it for an acoustic and piano show in Mexico City in 2016,” Spoon’s Britt Daniel said in a statement. “It’s just a fantastic song, and as the last song on Bowie’s final album it doesn’t disappoint. We recorded this version live in December 2021.”

The cover was released as part of Amazon Music’s month-long [RE]DISCOVER campaign celebrating Bowie’s 75th birthday on Jan. 8; Bowie died two days after his 69th birthday on Jan. 10, 2016.

On Jan. 8, Bowie’s friends and relatives will mark the 75th birthday by holding A Bowie Celebration, a livestream event featuring Def Leppard, Simon Le Bon, John Taylor, Living Colour, Gary Oldman, Rob Thomas, Walk the Moon, Jake Wesley Rogers, and a special appearance by Ricky Gervais. The backing band will be led by longtime Bowie keyboardist Mike Garson and feature fellow Bowie veteran Earl Slick.

Next month, Spoon will release their new album Lucifer on the Sofa, which the band has touted as their “purest” rock & roll album. “It’s the sound of classic rock as written by a guy who never did get Eric Clapton,” Daniel previously said of the LP, which arrives Feb. 11.