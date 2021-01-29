See Spoon Perform Two Songs From ‘Austin City Limits’

Spoon’s four concerts for their native Austin City Limits will be the focus of this weekend’s episode, which features an hour’s worth of highlights from the Austin band’s appearances on the long-running music series.

In the absence of live music due to the coronavirus, Austin City Limits has aired episodes dedicated to standout performances from artists’ multiple visits to the Moody Theater. Following a Foo Fighters-centric episode, the “Best of Spoon” will broadcast on Saturday, January 30th, with footage from the band’s ACL debut in 2003, as well as subsequent visits in 2005, 2010, and 2015 to show Spoon’s evolution over the years.

In these clips from the episode, Spoon first showcase “Everything Hits at Once” — off their 2001 debut LP Girls Can Tell — from their first-ever ACL gig in 2003, as well as perform “I Turn My Camera On” from the 2015 performance.

“Austin City Limits has always been good to us, going back to when I was served underage beers in the old UT studios at the Stevie Ray Vaughan taping of 1989,” frontman Britt Daniel said in a statement. “We’ve played the show four different times now, and it never feels less than epic to be on stage with that set of the Austin skyline.“

Other upcoming Season 46 performances include a tribute hour to the late Jerry Jeff Walker and Billy Joe Shaver and an archival performance from New Orleans musician Allen Toussaint.