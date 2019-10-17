‘Spongebob Musical’ Televised Performance Will Air on Nickelodeon

Original cast members of the award-winning Broadway show The SpongeBob Musical: Live on Stage! will reunite for a televised performance in front of a live studio audience. The show will air this December on Nickelodeon, with an exact date to be announced.

Based on the iconic series SpongeBob SquarePants, created by the late Stephen Hillenburg, The SpongeBob Musical will air on TV 20 years after the series’ debut in 1999.

“What better way to celebrate the 20th anniversary of SpongeBob SquarePants than to bring this wildly imaginative Broadway musical to Nickelodeon for a wider audience,” said Rob Bagshaw, Executive Vice President of Nickelodeon Live Action Unscripted and Live Events. “We could not be more excited that fans and families of all ages will now have the opportunity to experience live actors portraying these beloved characters in a whole new way with The SpongeBob Musical: Live on Stage!”

SpongeBob Musical creator and director Tina Landau said, “I’m so thrilled to be able to revisit the show in a new light and with our original cast members. The whole creative and I are excited to go back into the world of Bikini Bottom and discover its new life in TV broadcast form. But above all, I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share the joy and spirit of our show with a wider audience. That’s what matters most to me — the joy.”

The cast will include Ethan Slater as SpongeBob, Gavin Lee as Squidward, Danny Skinner as Patrick, Brian Ray Norris as Mr. Krabs, Wesley Taylor as Plankton and Christina Sajousas as Sandy Cheeks.

The musical’s soundtrack includes original songs by Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, Sara Bareilles, The Flaming Lips, Lady Antabellum, T.I., David Bowie and more, with music supervision and orchestral arrangements by Tom Kitt. The live version of the musical is currently touring across North America.