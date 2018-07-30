Spiritualized Unveil Cosmic Country Rocker ‘Here It Comes (The Road) Let’s Go’

Spiritualized return from a six-year hiatus this September with their latest LP And Nothing Hurt. On Monday, the Jason Pierce-led rock outfit shared a new single from the album, “Here It Comes (The Road) Let’s Go.”

Throughout his career with Spacemen 3 and Spiritualized, Pierce has doled out his unique brand of gospel-tinged space rock, and “Here It Comes (The Road) Let’s Go” carries on that tradition. The song opens as a hypnotic cosmic country rocker before unfurling waves of background harmonies and brass over the track’s five-minute runtime.

“‘Here It Comes (The Road) Let’s Go’ is a list of instructions that, if followed, allows the listener to find my house,” Pierce said in a statement. “The route is real but it’s on the west coast of America so the house being mine is a fiction. I love the line about the cop waiting up all night to add to his total busts for the day. I wanted it to all end in happiness but it leaves with just a small trace of sadness.”

The band previously shared a pair of songs, “A Perfect Miracle” and “I’m Your Man,” from And Nothing Hurt, which arrives September 7th. Spiritualized last released Sweet Heart Sweet Light in 2012.

Pierce previously said of painstakingly constructing the home studio-recorded album, “When I came to terms with how I was going to make the record, I assumed it was going to sound like Lee Perry — all flying in from different angles; all extraordinary and not hi-tech in construction. But I was new to it all, I didn’t have all the short cuts people use when they’re making records — I just sat there for weeks… for months… moving every level up bit by bit just to try to get the sounds right.”