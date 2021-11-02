Spiritualized Preview New Album With ‘Always Together With You’ Video

Spiritualized have announced their ninth studio album, Everything Was Beautiful. It arrives on Feb. 25 via Fat Possum and is available for preorder.

Alongside the announcement, the band shared the video for the LP single “Always Together With You.” The track is a reworking of a song originally released in a demo-styled version in 2014.

The album was penned during the pandemic lockdown when many were feeling alone, but J. Spaceman embraced the isolation, viewing it as “beautiful solitude” per a statement. “I felt like I’d been in training for this my whole life,” he said.

Spaceman plays 16 different instruments on Everything Was Beautiful, which was recorded at his home as well as in 11 different studios. More than 30 musicians and singers including his daughter, Poppy, appear on the set alongside longtime collaborator John Coxon.

“There was so much information on it that the slightest move would unbalance it, but going around in circles is important to me. Not like you’re spiraling out of control but you’re going around and around and on each revolution, you hold onto the good each time,” he added. “Sure, you get mistakes as well, but you hold on to some of those too and that’s how you kind of… achieve. Well, you get there.”

Spiritualized will embark on a tour beginning in March, with North American dates running through April.

Everything Was Beautiful Tracklist

1. “Always Together With You”

2. “Best Thing You Never Had (the D Song)”

3. “Let It Bleed (for Iggy)”

4. “Crazy”

5. “The Mainline Song”

6. “The A Song (Laid in Your Arms)”

7. “I’m Coming Home Again”

Spiritualized 2022 North American Tour

March 31 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

April 1 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

April 3 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

April 4 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

April 5 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room

April 7 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune

April 8 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

April 9 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom