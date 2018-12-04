Spiritualized Plot 2019 North American Tour

Spiritualized will embark on a 2019 North American tour next spring in support of their latest album, And Nothing Hurt. The band will get things underway March 22nd with a set at the Big Ears Festival in Knoxville, Tennessee. The tour will then criss-cross the United States over the next month with stops in cities like Atlanta, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago, Toronto, Boston and Brooklyn. The tour will wrap April 19th at the Fillmore in Philadelphia, PA.
Tickets will go on sale December 7th at 10 a.m. local time via the Spiritualized website. A pre-sale starts tomorrow, December 5th, at 10 a.m. local time.
Spiritualized played just two North American shows this year to mark the release of And Nothing Hurt. The record is the first from the Jason Pierce-led space rock outfit in six years, following their 2012 LP, Sweet Heart Sweet Light.
Spiritualized Tour Dates
March 22 – Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival
March 23 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
March 25 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
March 26 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall
March 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour
March 30 – San Francisco, CA @ Masonic
April 1 – Portland, OR @ Crystall Ballroom
April 2 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
April 3 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
April 5 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
April 6 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
April 8 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fitzgerald Theatre
April 9 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
April 10 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
April 12 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
April 13 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
April 14 – Boston, MA @ Wilbur Theatre
April 16 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
April 17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
April 19 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
