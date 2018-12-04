Spiritualized Plot 2019 North American Tour

Spiritualized will embark on a 2019 North American tour next spring in support of their latest album, And Nothing Hurt. The band will get things underway March 22nd with a set at the Big Ears Festival in Knoxville, Tennessee. The tour will then criss-cross the United States over the next month with stops in cities like Atlanta, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago, Toronto, Boston and Brooklyn. The tour will wrap April 19th at the Fillmore in Philadelphia, PA.

Tickets will go on sale December 7th at 10 a.m. local time via the Spiritualized website. A pre-sale starts tomorrow, December 5th, at 10 a.m. local time.

Spiritualized played just two North American shows this year to mark the release of And Nothing Hurt. The record is the first from the Jason Pierce-led space rock outfit in six years, following their 2012 LP, Sweet Heart Sweet Light.

Spiritualized Tour Dates

March 22 – Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival

March 23 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

March 25 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

March 26 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall

March 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

March 30 – San Francisco, CA @ Masonic

April 1 – Portland, OR @ Crystall Ballroom

April 2 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

April 3 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

April 5 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

April 6 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

April 8 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fitzgerald Theatre

April 9 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

April 10 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

April 12 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

April 13 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

April 14 – Boston, MA @ Wilbur Theatre

April 16 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

April 17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

April 19 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore