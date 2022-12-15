‘Spinning Gold’ Trailer Chronicles the Rise of Casablanca Records

Jeremy Jordan stars as Neil Bogart, the founder of Casablanca Records, in a new trailer for Spinning Gold. The film, in theaters March 31, 2023, follows Bogart’s success with artists like Donna Summer, Kiss, Parliament, Gladys Knight, the Isley Brothers, the Village People and Bill Withers.

The trailer is narrated by a dramatized version of Bogart as he showcases the rise of Casablanca Records. Glimpses of various artists can been seen in the clip, including Summer as played by Tayla Parx. “We knew what Casablanca could be,” Bogart intones. “We were $7 million in debt… We were waging an all-out war against all the majors, all at once.”

The official synopsis notes, “Along with a ragtag team of young music lovers, Neil and Casablanca Records would rewrite history and change the music industry forever. Their mix of creative insanity, a total belief in each other and the music they were creating, shaped our culture and ultimately defined a generation. In a story so unbelievable that it can only be true, comes the motion picture event of the musical journey of Neil Bogart and how his Casablanca Records created the greatest soundtrack of our lives.”

The stacked cast includes Wiz Khalifa as George Clinton, Jason Derulo as Ron Isley of the Isley Brothers, Pink Sweat$ as Bill Withers, Michelle Monaghan as Beth Weiss, Jay Pharoah as Cecil Holmes, Dan Fogler as Buck Reingold, Jason Issacs as Al Bogatz, Lyndsy Fonseca as Joye Biawitz, Chris Redd as Frankie Crocker, Casey Likes as Gene Simmons, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Giorgio Moroder.

Spinning Gold was written, directed and produced by Timothy Scott Bogart, the son of Neil Bogart.