Spike Lee Updates Michael Jackson’s ‘They Don’t Care About Us’ Video With Protest Footage

To mark what would have been Michael Jackson’s 62nd birthday, director Spike Lee has released a 2020 version of his music video for the singer’s “They Don’t Care About Us.”

The new visual for “They Don’t Care About Us (2020)” incorporates scenes and outtakes from Lee’s original two videos for the HIStory: Past, Present and Future, Book I single — both the Brazil version and the prison-set one that examined police brutality — with footage from George Floyd protests from around the world.

“Great protest songs can’t get old, stale or non-relevant because the struggle still continues. That’s why THEY DON’T REALLY CARE ABOUT US is the anthem during this chaotic, pandemic world we are all living in,” Lee said in a statement.

“To celebrate Michael Jackson’s born day, we have made the THEY DON’T REALLY CARE ABOUT US 2020 short film to continue the struggle for equality for all. That’s the truth, Ruth. Be safe.”

The cast of the upcoming Broadway show MJ: The Musical also celebrated the King of Pop’s birthday on Instagram:

See Lee’s original “They Don’t Care About Us” videos below:



