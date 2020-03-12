Spike Jonze’s ‘Beastie Boys Story’ Gets Reflective First Trailer

Spike Jonze has shared the first trailer for his upcoming film Beastie Boys Story. Billed as “the story of three friends who inspired each other and the world,” the movie showcases the history of the New York group as band members Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz reflect back on their 40 years of friendship.

As seen in the clip, the movie was inspired by Diamond and Horovitz’s collaboration on 2018 memoir Beastie Boys Book and the live show that followed it. The 571-page tome, written over the course of four years, paid tribute to their best friend and bandmate, Adam Yauch, who died of cancer in 2012, which is also a key part of the trailer.

The film will premiere in IMAX on April 2nd and on Apple TV+ on April 24th, right on the heels of the 26th anniversary of the release of Beastie Boys’ 1994 album Ill Communication. It reunites Beastie Boys with Jonze over 25 years after directing the music video for the album’s single “Sabotage.” Jonze also helmed several other iconic clips from the band, including the videos for “Sure Shot,” “Root Down,” “Don’t Play No Game That I Can’t Win” and “Time for Livin’.”

Jonze also recently teamed with Beastie Boys for a new photo book, Beastie Boys, which is out March 17th via Rizzoli. The book collects over 200 of Jonze’s personal photographs of the trailblazing trio, with Diamond and Horovitz both contributing new text and Jonze penning the afterword.