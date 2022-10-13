Spice Girls Take It Back to 1997 With Alternative Video for ‘Spice Up Your Life’

The Spice Girls will always be icons. On Thursday, the beloved girl group released an alternative music video for their single “Spice Up Your Life,” featuring previously unseen footage from the group’s original shoot.

“The Spiceworld era was such a fun time for us; we’d just had a number one album with Spice, we were traveling all over the world and meeting our amazing fans, we released our second album and we had our very own movie,” the group — originally comprising Melody B, Mel C, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell, and Victoria Beckham — said. “Who would’ve thought it? It’s crazy to think that 25 years have passed.”

Using retrofuturistic imagery, the video follows the singers as they control a spaceship-looking blimp while floating across a dark, slightly dystopic city. The video captures all five of its original members in closeup shots as they sing along to the track’s lyrics.

“Slam it to the left/If you’re havin’ a good time/Shake it to the right/If ya know that you feel fine,” the group sings in the chorus. “Chicas to the front/Ha ha/Hai Si Ja/Hold tight.”

The original video saw the singers in the blimp briefly, while most of the video captured them floating through a similarly dark city.

The new video comes ahead of the release of the group’s Spiceworld 25, a re-release to celebrate their sophomore album’s 25th anniversary. It’s set to include remixes, unreleased live tracks, a demo recording of “Step to Me,” and “Spice Girls Party Mix.” The re-release is out on Nov. 4. They also dropped a Lego set earlier this year.

The group reunited in 2019 for a tour across the United Kingdon but without Victoria Beckham.