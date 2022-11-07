Spice Girls (Minus Mel B) Reunite at Geri Halliwell’s 50th Birthday Party

Ginger, Posh, Sporty, and Baby Spice are back together again! On Monday, David Beckham shared a joyful video of (most of) the Spice Girls — Victoria Beckham, Melanie Chisholm, and Emma Bunton — celebrating Geri Halliwell’s 50th birthday over the weekend.

In the clip, the former members — except for Mel B — can be seen lip-syncing to their 1996 hit classic “Say You’ll Be There.”

“Special celebrating Ginger 🇬🇧 this weekend and even more special to capture this moment of the girls,” the former Real Madrid player captioned in the video. “A friendship for Life ❤️ .”

On her own Instagram, Victoria Beckham shared a photo with Bunton and Mel C, writing, “Love you.” She also reposted her husband’s video on her story and wrote, “When the @spicegirls reunite for one night only (minus Scary Spice! We miss you @officialmelb! Love you girls.”

The reunion comes several weeks after Beckham completely shut down the possibility of a real, onstage reunion.

During a recent interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, she said, “I had so much fun being in the Spice Girls. But I think now, with everything else I’ve got going on – with my fashion, and my beauty line, four children – I couldn’t commit to that.”

Spice Girls last reunited in 2019 for a tour that traveled throughout the United Kingdom, with all but the former Posh Spice on board. (The last time Beckham joined was for the 2012 Olympics in London.)

The group recently dropped Spiceworld 25, a re-release to celebrate their sophomore album’s 25th anniversary with remixes, unreleased live tracks, a demo recording of “Step to Me,” and “Spice Girls Party Mix.”

“The Spiceworld era was such a fun time for us; we’d just had a number one album with Spice, we were traveling all over the world and meeting our amazing fans, we released our second album and we had our very own movie,” the group said. “Who would’ve thought it? It’s crazy to think that 25 years have passed.”