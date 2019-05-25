Watch Spice Girls (Mostly) Reunite at First Show Together in 7 Years

The Spice Girls kicked off their long-awaited Spiceworld reunion tour in Dublin Friday night, reuniting onstage for the first time in seven years.

For the show at Croke Park, members Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice), Melanie Brown (Scary Spice) and Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice) performed a slew of the band’s hits including tracks from their 1996 debut album Spice, “Wannabe,” “2 Become 1,” “Say You’ll Be There” and songs from their 1997 follow-up Spiceworld like “Spice Up Your Life,” “The Lady is a Vamp” and “Viva Forever.” Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice) opted out of the reunion tour to focus on her fashion brand.

However, opening night was marred by sound problems at the venue. Following the band’s first performance, fans took to Twitter to complain about the sound.

There’s something wrong when the crowd at @spicegirls concert are all sitting down because no one has a clue what song is on because the sound really is THAT bad. @mcd_productions @CrokePark @IrishTimes @LovinDublin #SpiceWorldTour #SpiceGirl pic.twitter.com/QkENc7BJ8Y — Sabrina Egerton (@sabrinasstyle_) May 24, 2019

“There’s something wrong when the crowd at @spicegirls concert are all sitting down because no one has a clue what song is on because the sound really is THAT bad,” one attendee wrote. Another fan tweeted that it was the “worst sound” they’d ever heard at a live show.

The #spicegirls put on a fabulous show tonight. But am really surprised that nobody seems to be talking about how poor the sound was. Could hardly make out the words they were saying at times. Was worst sound I’ve ever heard at a concert pic.twitter.com/UnKsi3B4Wo — Louise Sullivan (@lousul) May 24, 2019

Brown responded to the feedback with an Instagram video after the show saying that she hoped the sound would “be much much better” at their next show. “Thank you for attending our show tonight in Dublin,” she said. “We will see you in Cardiff and hopefully the vocals and sound will be much, much better… Pfft.”

After the girl group disbanded in 2000 following Halliwell’s departure, the Spice Girls reunited for a comeback tour in 2007 and 2008 with a final performance at the 2012 Olympics Closing Ceremony. Spice Girls are set to perform 12 more shows in the U.K. wrapping up the tour on June 15th at Wembley Stadium.