Spice Girls Reunite – Without Posh – For 2019 UK Tour

Ginger, Sporty, Baby and Scary Spice bring “Girl Power” back for six-date stadium trek

Spice Girls Geri Halliwell, Melanie Chisholm, Melanie Brown and Emma Bunton photographed at the 'Viva Forever!' musical press night, Dec. 11 2012.

Richard Young/Shutterstock

As expected, the Spice Girls have reunited, without Posh Spice, for a 2019 UK stadium tour. The Spice Girls – Ginger Spice, Baby Spice, Sporty Spice and Scary Spice – officially announced their six-date trek with a video posted on social media Monday:

Singer Jess Glynne will serve as special guest on the now-quartet’s tour, which kicks off June 1st, 2019 at Manchester’s Etihad Stadium and concludes with a gig at London’s Wembley Stadium on June 15th.

In September, Melanie “Scary Spice” Brown confirmed to James Corden that the Spice Girls would bring “Girl Power” back for a reunion tour that likely wouldn’t include Victoria “Posh Spice” Beckham.

“We’re going to be going on tour,” Brown told Corden. “Us four for sure. We’ll see about [Posh], but us four are definitely going to be on tour. She might join us for a few [shows]. She better.”

However, Beckham denied her own involvement in an interview with Vogue. “I’m not going on tour,” Beckham said. “What does that look like in the future? It’s not me in a catsuit.”

In February, all five members of the Spice Girls released a statement where they talked about some “exciting possibilities that will once again embrace the original essence of the Spice Girls.”

“We are always overwhelmed at how much interest there is across the whole world for the Spice Girls,” the group said in a statement. “The time now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together.”

Spice Girls Tour Dates

June 1, 2019 – Manchester, UK @ Etihad Stadium
June 3 – Coventry, UK @ Ricoh Stadium
June 6 – Sunderland, UK @ Stadium of Light
June 8 – Edinburgh, UK @ BT Murrayfield Stadium
June 10 – Bristol, UK @ Ashton Gate Stadium
June 15 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

